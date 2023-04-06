KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit featuring paintings and mixed media works by Dean Habegger, ceramics by Julie Shilf and abstract painting by JKalani.

The show runs through April 23.

An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

The reception is free, and refreshments are available.

“At Lemon Street, I will be showing paintings and mixed media works, including at least eight collaborative pieces done with five other artists,” Habegger said.

This show also features “the second showing of my large painting, ‘ANTHOLOGY,’ which won second prize in the Kenosha/Racine “Together Again” show at UW-Parkside last year,” he added.

Habegger, who has more than 40 years of experience as an artist, describes this exhibit as “a really good representation of what I’ve been doing the last few years.”

Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 262-605-4745 or log on at lemonstreetgallery.org.

The Lemon Street Gallery on Sheridan Road near Downtown is a nonprofit facility that opened in the fall of 1999 with a handful of artists and now has more than 70 members who display a variety of artworks, including drawings, paintings, prints, textiles and photography.