KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is hosting Belle’s Ball at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

The event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the historic theater and is planned in relation to the upcoming Lakeside Players production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” (running over two weekends, April 21-30).

In the story — which was a 1991 animated Disney film, based on the 1756 fairy tale of the same name — focuses on the relationship between the Beast, a prince who was magically transformed into a monster (and his servants into household objects) as punishment for his arrogance, and Belle, a young woman whom he imprisons in his castle in exchange for her father.

To break the curse that keeps him in monster form, the Beast must learn to love Belle and earn her love in return before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose — or else he will remain a monster forever.

At the Saturday event, children are invited to “meet Belle and play some games with her and her friends.”

The event features those games, along with sing-alongs, games of Bingo, wand making, crown making and lots of photo ops.

Tickets are $25; free for an adult with a child. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-657-7529.

50th season coming

The Lakeside Players, a nonprofit community theater group that formed in 1973, announced the shows for its upcoming 50th anniversary season: “Lombardi” (Sept. 15-24), “Madagascar Jr.” (Oct. 6-15), “Blythe Spirit” (Oct. 27-Nov. 5), “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (Dec. 1-16), “Avenue Q” (Feb. 17-March 2, 2024), “The 39 Steps” (March 15-24, 2024) and “Seussical the Musical” (April 26-May 5, 2024).