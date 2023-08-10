KENOSHA — Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church’s festival this weekend doubles as a farewell performance for longtime local band The Chevelles. After more than 40 years of performing, the band will retire after this show on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to three days of live music, the festival also features the annual spaghetti dinner and cash raffle.

Huge crowds are expected to pack the church’s northside Kenosha grounds at 2224 45th St.

The festival is open 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11-13.

All the festival food favorites are back — Italian beef sandwiches, sausage and meatball bombers, pizza, fried dough, fresh-cut French fries, roasted corn on the cob, cannoli, caprese salad, empanadas, ice cream and beverages — along with live music, raffles and games.

A spaghetti dinner is served noon to 5 p.m. Sunday inside the school gymnasium. Carryouts are also available.

All in the family

The festival is very much a family affair, with the same families running booths for multiple generations, said Michael Peterman, a member of the festival committee.

Peterman is relatively new to Holy Rosary, having been a member for nine years, but his roots at the parish go back several decades.

“My grandparents were members here for more than 60 years,” he said, “and I’m the third generation in my family to get married here.”

His grandfather, Ken Sorensen, “ran the festival for 35 years, and I started helping out as a kid.”

Live music

Music will be performed all three days at the festival. The music schedule includes:

Friday: Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: Joey Belotti and Sonic Freedom, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; and Vinyl Remix, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Willie Sturba, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; The Chevelles, 3 to 5:30 p.m.; and Mitch the Lip & Side Hustle, 6 to 9 p.m.

Other activities include raffles under the Meat/Prize Tent all three days, a games area and a booth selling homemade bakery items.

The grand prize raffle drawing — for $10,000 — is 9 p.m. Sunday. You need not be present to win.

Frying up fellowship

A big draw each summer at Holy Rosary’s festival is the fried dough booth, where family members feed crowds who line up for the festival treat.

For the past three-plus decades, the doughnut-shaped fried dough, also known as cudduriddi, has been a festival favorite.

The dough is made from just five ingredients: flour, potatoes, water, yeast and salt.

It takes 1,000 pounds of flour, 500 pounds each of potatoes and sugar, plus lots of yeast and salt to fill the bellies of the festival-goers ... or, basically, a lot of dough.