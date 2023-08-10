KENOSHA — This year’s HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues festival features Norman Brown as the headliner.

The smooth jazz guitarist’s music can be heard during The Weather Channel’s “Local on the 8’s” segments. His song “Lydian” is included in the 2008 compilation album, “The Weather Channel Presents: Smooth Jazz II.”

The event is Saturday, Aug. 19, on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront in the HarborPark Celebration Place.

Gates will open at noon, and the festival kicks off at 12:45 p.m. with the annual Cooking Studio, an interactive cooking demonstration with local and regional chefs. This year’s food contest is the “Kenosha Dog Challenge,” featuring members of the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414 and the Kenosha Professional Police Association.

For the contest, the teams can use any type of sausage product (hot dog, brat, Italian sausage, etc.) and a side dish they believe best represents Kenosha.

The music starts at 2 p.m. with Milwaukee salsa singer Landy Cabrera. At 3:30 p.m., DJ Kel-C leads Chicago style steppin’ at the festival.

At 5:30 p.m., the Stephen Hull Experience performs, leading up to the headliner at 7:30 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the Mahone Fund, which has a commitment to academic achievement.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. VIP tickets start at $90. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to mahonefund.org.