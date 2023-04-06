KENOSHA — The free exhibit “Loyal to the Union: Ohio in the Civil War” is on display through June 4 at the Civil War Museum.

The exhibit allows visitors to “explore the people and events that made the Buckeye state unique and so important to the Union cause.”

At the time of the Civil War, “Ohio was the oldest and most established state in the Upper Middle West,” museum officials said. “The Ohio River and a well-established network of railroads moved troops, food and supplies. Ohio contributed more soldiers per capita to the Union Army than any other northern state.”

Ohio’s location also made it a major route for African American freedom seekers traveling to Canada.

Also, five Ohioans who served in the Union Army went on to become president of the United States.

The museum is located at 5400 First Ave. on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed on Easter Sunday).

The exhibit is available daily through June 4.

Easter egg activity

Also at the museum, the Civil War Museum Resource Center is a hands-on, try-it-on, test-it-out section of the museum.

Here, students of all ages can engage in creative play to better understand the food, ways, chores, stories, clothing and games of the Civil War era.

The Resource Center’s next Family Activity Day program — Natural Egg Dyes — is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Have you ever used natural dyes to decorate eggs? If not, here is your chance. Egg dyes will be made from beets, turmeric, blueberries, red cabbage and chili powder.

Admission to the Family Activity Day program is free, and everyone is welcome.