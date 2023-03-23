KENOSHA — The 20th “Bowls & Books” Soupfest Contest is Wednesday, March 29, at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

The fundraising event features eight local restaurants serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with eight more establishments serving from 5 to 7 p.m.

During the lunch and the dinner sessions, visitors can sample the different soups in a commemorative bowl provided by the Copy Center.

Participants each receive a scoring card and can vote for their favorite soups.

Local authors will also be on hand to sell their books and meet with the public.

Also going on: The spring art show/contest in the adjacent Pollard Gallery. Members of the public can vote in that event, too.

Admission at each of the two soup sessions is $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens (65 and older) and students (under age 12).

All proceeds from the event go toward the continued renovation work at the historic Rhode Center for the Arts building. Renovation has been an ongoing effort for more than 30 years.

Ticket are available at the Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., and the Copy Center, 5036 Sixth Ave. Tickets may also be purchased online at rhodecenter.org or at the door on the day of the event. For more information, call 262-654-9030.

What’s on the menu

Participating restaurants and their soup offerings include:

Lunch: Serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Ashling on the Lough — Irish Root

Franks Diner — Swedish Meatball Stroganoff

Kaiser’s — Chicken Dumpling

Morelli’s Deli — Stuffed Green Pepper

Ono Kenosha — Japanese Curry

Public Craft Brewing — Zupa di Amore

Ruffolo’s Pizza — Chicken Alfredo Tortellini

Villa D’Carlo — Spicy Italian Pesto

Dinner: Serving from 5 to 7 p.m.The Boat House — New England Clam Chowder

Captain Mike’s — Smoked Kielbasa and Kraut

The Coffee Pot — Cajun Potato with Andouille Sausage

Coopers Uptown — Loaded Baked Potato

Cut Stone — Supreme Pizza

Twisted Cuisine — Chicken & Corn Chowder

Union Park Tavern — Hungarian Goulash

Waterfront Warehouse — Lasagna Soup