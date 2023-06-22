KENOSHA — New exhibits open Sunday, June 25, at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., with a free opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m.

The new exhibits feature:

The SE Chapter Wisconsin Visual Artists Showcase 2023

Upper Galleries: Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios

3D Gallery: Fallen through the Cracks; Art from Years Past

The artworks will be on display through Aug. 13.

Opened in 1992, the Anderson Arts Center is part of Kemper Center and is located on the Kemper Center grounds.

The arts center is “dedicated to the support and promotion of all arts: fine art, music, dance, literature and drama,” officials said. “The arts center seeks to increase awareness of the arts and contribute to arts education in the community by sponsoring performances, exhibitions, workshops, lectures and special events.”

The art gallery is located inside a historic French Tudor mansion on the Lake Michigan shore.

The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.