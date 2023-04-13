KENOSHA — New exhibits are now on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

A free opening reception is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

The new exhibits feature:

Racine Art Guild Annual Juried Show

Solo Show Winners from Winter Juried Show 2022

Upper Galleries: Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios

3D Gallery: Royal Doulton Character Jug Collection from Eleanor and Anthony Lukosaitis

The artworks will be on display through May 28.

Opened in 1992, the Anderson Arts Center is part of Kemper Center and is located on the Kemper Center grounds.

The arts center is “dedicated to the support and promotion of all arts: fine art, music, dance, literature and drama,” officials said. “The arts center seeks to increase awareness of the arts and contribute to arts education in the community by sponsoring performances, exhibitions, workshops, lectures and special events.”

The art gallery is located inside a historic French Tudor mansion on the Lake Michigan shore.

The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.