KENOSHA — This is the final weekend to view the current exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

The exhibits feature:

Racine Art Guild Annual Juried Show

Solo Show Winners from Winter Juried Show 2022

Upper Galleries: Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios

3D Gallery: Royal Doulton Character Jug Collection from Eleanor and Anthony Lukosaitis

The artworks will be on display through Sunday, May 28.

More than 70 pieces were submitted for the Racine Art Guild’s show, which is open to all mediums. Juror Ryan Miller — an associate professor of art and director for the H.F. Johnson Art Gallery at Carthage College — selected 55 for the exhibit.

The five solo exhibits in the second-floor galleries at Anderson (which can be viewed on a screen on the first floor for visitors who are unable to walk upstairs), feature artists with a wide range of interests and methods.

Opened in 1992, the Anderson Arts Center is part of Kemper Center and is located on the Kemper Center grounds.

The art gallery is located inside a historic French Tudor mansion on the Lake Michigan shore.

The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kemper