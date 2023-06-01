Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Yacht Club’s annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave. at the Kenosha harbor. The public is welcome at the free ceremony.

This is the club’s 65th annual Blessing of the Fleet.

The Blessing of the Fleet is a time-honored tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation, club members said.

It is a ritual that dates back to biblical times, asking that ships and their crews be safeguarded from the dangers of the seas, for a fisherperson’s bountiful catch, and for a safe return to harbor.

At the Kenosha Yacht Club, as with many boating organizations worldwide, it symbolizes the start of the boating season.

The ceremony “offers the opportunity to honor our past as well as memorialize those who have gone before us,” organizers said. “As such, the ceremony will include a remembrance of past members who have passed away this year by the reading of their names and the tolling of the bell. They will also be remembered with the lighting of the Southport Lighthouse that day.”

A wreath will be placed at the flagpole, and the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard will take part in the ceremony.

There will be messages from the club’s commodore, along with local civic leaders.

Boats brought to the Kenosha Yacht Club on Sunday will be blessed, and boaters are encouraged to display their “brag flags.”

“We will also go to Southport Marina and the inner harbor to bless boats docked in those locations,” organizers said.

Since 1912, the Kenosha Yacht Club has been home to boaters and families around the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan.