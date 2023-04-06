KENOSHA — The Woman’s Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave., is hosting “Elvis: A Tribute to the King with Logan Ramey.”

This fundraiser on Friday, April 28, will feature silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the Elvis concert starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance, by Monday, April 24.

For more information, email kenoshawomansclub@gmail.com. Tickets can be purchased from club members and at Eventbrite.com.

The club was founded in 1891 and is affiliated with the General Federation of Woman’s Club, an international organization. The club moved into its current home/club house in February 1923 and continues to maintain it after 100 years.

The building’s auditorium addition opened in May 1952 and was built through a fundraising campaign started in 1947.

To learn more about membership and volunteer opportunities, with daytime and evening meetings available, call 262-652-1731 for more information.