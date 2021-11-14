 Skip to main content
Kenosha woman involved in one-vehicle accident on I-41, suffered life-threatening injuries

Accident on I-94

A Kenosha woman who was driving the vehicle pictured here reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries late Saturday night when the car crashed into the median on Interstate 94 in Racine County just south of the Milwaukee County line.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

A Kenosha woman is reportedly in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash late Saturday on Interstate 94 in Racine County.

According to a news release late Sunday afternoon from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 11:46 p.m. to Interstate 94 southbound at the Milwaukee County line, just south of Elm Road. 

A passerby observed a red car drive into the median wall and that the operator of the red car was not moving, the release said. 

Upon deputies' arrival, the operator, a 39-year-old woman from Kenosha, was reportedly unresponsive and barely breathing. Deputies performed life-saving measures until the woman was transported to Ascension Hospital in Racine.

The woman was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Weather may have been a factor in the incident. 

Two lanes of the southbound Interstate were blocked for about 2 hours. 

The accident remains under investigation.

