Kenosha woman involved in one-vehicle accident on I-41, suffered life-threatening injuries

A Kenosha woman is reportedly in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash late Saturday on Interstate 94 in Racine County.

According to a news release late Sunday afternoon from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 11:46 p.m. to Interstate 94 southbound at the Milwaukee County line, just south of Elm Road.

A passerby observed a red car drive into the median wall and that the operator of the red car was not moving, the release said.

Upon deputies' arrival, the operator, a 39-year-old woman from Kenosha, was reportedly unresponsive and barely breathing. Deputies performed life-saving measures until the woman was transported to Ascension Hospital in Racine.

The woman was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Weather may have been a factor in the incident.

Two lanes of the southbound Interstate were blocked for about 2 hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

