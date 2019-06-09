{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — A woman who reportedly left her children in a car while she went into a store is facing a child-neglect charge.

Amber Desotell, 30, was charged Friday with one count of neglecting a child under 6.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to a strip mall at 2215 80th St. in Kenosha on May 31 for a report of two children having been left alone in a car for 15 minutes. The temperature was 80 degrees.

When an officer arrived, Desotell was at the car. She said she had left her children, a 7-year-old and an 18-month-old, in the car while she went into the store for 10 minutes.

Surveillance video from a nearby store showed she had been away from the car for about 20 minutes, according to the complaint.

A store employee said customers had reported to the store that there were children screaming in a car.

Desotell is expected to make her initial appearance in court July 10.

