KENOSHA — A woman who reportedly left her children in a car while she went into a store is facing a child-neglect charge.
Amber Desotell, 30, was charged Friday with one count of neglecting a child under 6.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to a strip mall at 2215 80th St. in Kenosha on May 31 for a report of two children having been left alone in a car for 15 minutes. The temperature was 80 degrees.
When an officer arrived, Desotell was at the car. She said she had left her children, a 7-year-old and an 18-month-old, in the car while she went into the store for 10 minutes.
Surveillance video from a nearby store showed she had been away from the car for about 20 minutes, according to the complaint.
A store employee said customers had reported to the store that there were children screaming in a car.
Desotell is expected to make her initial appearance in court July 10.
Today's mugshots: June 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre D. Berryhill
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Melissa M. Gaethke-Rickey
Melissa M. Gaethke-Rickey, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs.
Michael K. Hubbard
Michael K. Hubbard, Milwaukee, possession of narctoic drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Devereaux Patton
Devereaux Patton, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Larry D. Perkins
Larry D. Perkins, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Christopher R. Pringle
Christopher R. Pringle, Terra Alta, WV, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Arnold R. Silva
Arnold R. Silva, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, misconduct in public office, misdemeanor theft.
Nicholas R. Tyler
Nicholas R. Tyler, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maxwell J. Firehammer
Maxwell J. Firehammer, 1400 Autumn Lane, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel L. Fisher
Daniel L. Fisher, 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joshua S. Frye
Joshua S. Frye, 5000 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donald L. Goring
Donald L. Goring, Winnebago, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael J. Johann
Michael J. Johann, 1900 block of Saturn Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Liza M. Miller
Liza M. Miller, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Amber R. Nicolazzi
Amber R. Nicolazzi, Caledonia, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Merry Christina Starszak
Merry Christina Starszak, Waterford, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.