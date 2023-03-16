KENOSHA — Kenosha Unified School District’s 51st Annual Districtwide Student Art Show is on display the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., starting Friday evening.

The free exhibit features work from all grade levels of all district schools, featuring more than 1,000 works of art from Kenosha Unified’s elementary, middle, high and charter schools.

An opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17.

Members of the district’s fine arts staff will be at the opening event Friday to meet, greet and speak with parents/guardians of the participating students, as well as other museum visitors. The show will remain on display through April 23.

“I’m always impressed by the works,” Kenosha Unified Coordinator of Fine Arts Scott Plank said. “The kids do amazing, imaginative work.”

Plank said the show is a testament to the district’s educators.

“The kids in Kenosha are no different from kids anywhere else,” Plank said. “We’re lucky to have awesome teachers who help bring that talent to the surface and express that talent through art.”

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.