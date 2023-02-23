KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is performing “Symphonic Gems” 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Reuther Central High School’s Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, 624 57th St.

The concert will feature French horn soloist Neil Kimel.

A former member of the Kenosha Symphony, Kimel is currently playing in the orchestra of the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Kimel will not only perform with the orchestra, but will also lead a masterclass for local students.

Saturday’s concert “offers a mix of moods from exotic to classic,” concert organizers said.

The program includes “Il signor Bruschino: Overture” by Gioachino Rossini, “Romanian Folk Dances, BB 76” by Béla Bartók, “Pavane, op. 50” by Gabriel Fauré and “Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-flat Major, K. 447” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, D. 485 by Franz Schubert.

Tickets are $30 for adults. Children and college students with a student ID are admitted free of charge.

For more details, go to kenoshasymphony.org.