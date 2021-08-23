Kenosha shooting victim remembered on his 27th birthday at favorite skateboard park

Hughes said she spent time with Huber shortly before his death, and she heard him talk about his feelings that police were unjustified in shooting Blake in the back.

“He was very upset,” she said.

Hughes recalled a time when Huber was a child: During a party there was a propane tank that began hissing. While others ran in fear that the tank would explode, she said, Huber ran toward the tank, saying later that he was hoping to prevent the tank from hurting anyone.

Asked what she wanted people to know about her nephew, Hughes said, “He never stopped trying.”

According to a program distributed at the remembrance, Huber also is survived by a brother, R.J. Hughes; an uncle, Mark Bloom; and his three “favorite kids in the world,” Baby Nate, Lyla Russell and Frances Gittings.

John Schneider and his daughter, Katy Schneider, attended the park event as longtime friends of Hannah Gittings.

John Schneider said while he did not know Huber, he believes the young man was heroic in the way he attempted to disarm Rittenhouse during the protest violence. Upon hearing that one of the shooting victims was Gittings’ boyfriend, Schneider said: “That was just shocking for us.”