Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program announces opening of application cycle

The Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program announces the opening of the application cycle for the 2023-24 Kenosha and Racine Poets Laureate.

One poet laureate each for Kenosha County and Racine County will be selected after the application window closes on Oct. 15. Online applications are available at krpoets.com/apply. Physical applications may also be printed at from the website or they can be picked up at Kenosha Public Library or Racine Public Library.

The Kenosha and Racine Poets Laureate serve their communities as ambassadors for poetry and literacy, using the opportunity to write and share their work, while also putting together a community project that uses poetry as a tool of service.

Since 2011, the Kenosha/Racine Poet Laureate Program celebrates both counties rich culture and diversity through the work of a poet who represents Kenosha and Racine by creating excitement about the written and spoken word as well as outreach activities, special programs and their individual works. Previous Poets Laureate include Debra Hall, Joseph Engel, Esteban Colon, Carly-Anne Ravnikar, and Kenyatta Turner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0