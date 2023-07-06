KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 101st season, with its “Kinderkonzert: Pops on Safari” program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

This program causes Musical Director Craig Gall to exclaim, “Lions and tigers and bears … oh, my!”

“The entire family is invited to join us on our musical safari through the animal kingdom, celebrating all creatures great and small” he added.

Selections include the “Pink Panther” and “Jurassic Park” themes — and that “Woodpecker Song.”

“I found that tune in the files of the Port Washington City Band,” Gall said. “I thought it was the ‘Woody Woodpecker’ theme, but it’s not.”

This “Woodpecker Song” was composed in 1939 by Eldo Di Lazzaro and is “an Italian polka,” Gall said.

Gall crafted the summer programs with assistant conductor Kathy Ripley. She also plays flute with the band.

The band's weekly concerts continue through Aug. 2 on Wednesday nights.

A trombone appetizer

The Bone Appetit trombone choir, made up of more than a dozen trombone players, will perform before the Pops on July 12, starting at 6:15 p.m.

John Schoettler, a longtime member of the Pops, plays with the choir and is also the group’s arranger and conductor.

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.