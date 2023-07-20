KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band moves indoors for its next program.

“A Tribute to Frank Germinaro” — 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at Carthage College — features selections “that were programmed frequently by our late musical director,” said Craig Gall, the band’s current conductor.

Germinaro first started playing with the band in the 1960s and was a huge part of the group until his death in January.

This concert “will be a highlight of the summer,” Gall said, “and we can take advantage of the wonderful acoustics inside Siebert Chapel.”

Songs on the program will include “Begin the Beguine,” “Night Flight to Madrid” and several Italian music selections.

Germinaro, who served in a number of roles in the Kenosha and Racine communities as an educator, musician and volunteer, died at age 74 on Jan. 19.

He started his career in the Racine Unified School District in 1973 as a music teacher and transitioned to the role of principal, serving at Wind Point, Fine Arts and Gifford elementary schools until his retirement in 2003. Frank couldn’t stay away from education, though. Just 30 days after he retired, he was hired as the principal at St. Mark’s Catholic School and served in that role for six years.

He and his wife, Janet, were married for 48 years and had four children: Andrea, John, Frank and Leanne.

After joining the Kenosha Pops in the late 1960s, he served as the group’s assistant conductor through the ’70s and ’80s. Later, he served as the musical director and conductor, from 1992 to 2002.

After retiring from the band, Germinaro came back as assistant conductor, working with Gall, from 2018 through the 2021 season.

Guests at the concert will include Frank’s daughter, Andrea Germinaro, and ukulele player Sandy Wade.

Wade played in the Sunnyside Strummers ukulele group with Germinaro and other friends.

For his funeral, Germinaro’s only musical request “was that our friend Sandy, who played in the ukulele group, play ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at the end of the service on her ukulele,” Janet Germinaro said. “That was his only request.”