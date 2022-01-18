Kenosha Museums name Leslie Brothers as executive director

KENOSHA — After an extensive nationwide search, the Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees announce that Leslie Brothers as the next executive director of the Kenosha Public Museums.

In her 25 years in the museum profession, Brothers has extensive experience as an executive director, most recently at the Ulrich Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art at Wichita State University and the McDonough Museum of Art at Youngstown State University. Brothers has served as an educator, curator and director in academic, municipal, state, and national museums. She has experience and demonstrated success in strategic planning, fundraising, project management, team development and in building collaborations and partnerships in diverse communities.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Kenosha Public Museums,” said Brothers. “This is a very exciting time to be working in museums committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and community.”

Her commitment to Kenosha runs deeper than the museums. Brothers grew up in Kenosha, the daughter of Anita and the late Chuck Brothers, and attended Tremper High School. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and her master of arts degree in art history from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Brothers will start in March.

“I look forward to joining the exceptional staff of the museums in support of their ongoing success and aspirations for the future,” said Brothers. “Working together with the Board of Trustees, Friends of the Museums, Museum Foundation, the City of Kenosha, and the community, we can deepen and strengthen the presence of the museums and further expand their accessibility to local, national, and international audiences. I can’t wait to meet you on the path to discovering wonder within the galleries of these remarkable institutions open to all.”

