KENOSHA — Three public museums are “mashing up” for a free outdoor festival on Sunday.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20, the “Museum Mash Up” sets up outside the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and includes activities from the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and Civil War Museum.

The Museum Mash Up “is an outdoor celebration of the hands-on activities, games and events that make each of the three Kenosha public museums so unique,” event organizers said. “At this outdoor event, each museum will feature several of their most popular activities in one outdoor location. Be prepared to bring your adventurous, creative and artistic side — and get ready to have some outdoor fun.”

Free activities include:

Watercolor painting

Mammoth hunting

Sorting fossils from Kenosha’s underwater past

Digging for dino fossils

A dino-themed Grand Prize Game

Two “Museum Munchkins” concerts with Mr. Nick (at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.)

A croquet course

Setting up Civil War Soldiers’ tents

Potato sack races

Civil War era toys and games

Candle making

An apple cider press

A community sidewalk chalk project

There will also be free tastings of Kenosha’s award-winning water, courtesy of the Kenosha Water Utility’s water truck.

Sunday’s festival includes the grand opening of the new National Geographic exhibit “Planet or Plastic” at the Kenosha Public Museum.

Root beer floats and popcorn will be available for purchase.