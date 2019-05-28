Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA — Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian reportedly suffered a heart attack Sunday, according to City Administrator Ed St. Peter.

Antaramian’s condition was reported at several Memorial Day services which he was either expected to attend or was a planned guest speaker.

“He went to the hospital Sunday morning,” St. Peter said, adding he was having symptoms associated with heart problems.

St. Peter said Antaramian was stable and recovering Monday following a heart catheterization procedure. The name of the hospital was not released.

“He does not know how long he will be there,” St. Peter said.

He added that Antaramian always looks forward to attending the Memorial Day events throughout the city.

“If he could be there on a gurney, he would have been at all those events,” St. Peter said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments