STURTEVANT — Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is frustrated with the street conditions in his city and even more frustrated with a perceived lack of options to repair them.
At an event with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Thursday, Antaramian said the state and federal government have “failed on the issue of infrastructure,” adding that municipalities are having a difficult time fixing the roads they have.
“In Kenosha we’re probably looking at over $33 million in maintenance that needs to be done,” Antaramian said. “The state government and the federal government have both failed, they have not lifted a finger and not done almost anything at all because they don’t want to raise taxes when comes to infrastructure.”
Johnson was at Gateway Technical College’s iMET Center in Sturtevant to speak to the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce about what has been going on in Washington.
Antaramian asked Johnson about what his solution would be and Johnson gave a response about how the powers of local government have shifted.
“We devolved power away from what our founders thought made the most sense, govern close to the governed at the local level,” Johnson said. “And it’s devolved into the state and up to the federal government.”
Johnson said in that shift of taxing powers, the federal government has screwed up, and his “long-term solution” would be devolving the power away from the federal government along with some taxing authority.
“But that doesn’t work,” Antaramian responded, adding the state is not assisting the state’s fourth-largest city’s attempts to fix its roads.
Johnson said there is a better chance of changing laws at the state level then at the federal level.
“By the way, when it comes to infrastructure, what makes the most sense to me is user fees,” Johnson said.
Finding a solution
Antaramian said that at present, there is one party that controls both the state and federal government, and the infrastructure problem continues to linger.
“One party should have the ability to make that happen, but they won’t,” Antaramian said. “Everyone knows it’s a problem and they keep saying ‘local government you take care of it.’ That’s fine, I’ll fix it. But then give me the ability to fix it. And they won’t. Why aren’t the Republicans in Congress and the Senate right now fixing the issue?”
Johnson responded, “for the exact same reason why when the Democrats are in charge, they won’t do it either.”
“The only way it happens is you have to have a president run on this issue, say he’s going to do it, and then actually get elected,” Johnson said. “I’m just giving you the political realities. Do you think a president would win an election if he said ‘I’m going to increase the gas tax?’ ”
Johnson said people in construction and state government would be in support of such a candidate “but the rest of people wouldn’t.”
Antaramian replied that he believes if the right candidate came along there could be a chance the public could be convinced infrastructure is something worth paying for.
“Infrastructure is, as far as businesses go, the lifeblood,” Antaramian said. “And if this continues to deteriorate, it’s going to be the business community that ends up being screwed.”
Johnson agreed that infrastructure is key to helping maintain the health of businesses, and if public officials wanted to fix it “it would really have to be quiet.”
“You’re never going to be able to run on the platform, but once you get into office, whether it’s governor or president, you have to bring people together in good will and say ‘OK, can we all jump off this cliff together?’” Johnson said. “And it doesn’t look like we’re even close to that.”
Afterward the event, Antaramian did not sound pleased with the answer he received from Johnson.
“From his perspective it is a philosophy of how a government should function, and I respect that, everyone has that right,” Antaramian said. “My problem is I want to see something done and I have a deal of infrastructure that the U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers are responsible for and they’re not going to do because there’s no funding for those projects.”
Antaramian said he hopes Johnson heard and understood his concerns.
“No one wants to bite the bullet and do what they need to do, nor give local government the ability to fund these projects also,” Antaramian said. “It’s a problem that everyone wants to ignore and it can’t be ignored.”
“Infrastructure is, as far as businesses go, the lifeblood. And if this continues to deteriorate, it’s going to be the business community that ends up being screwed.” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Yeah sure......When Democrats run things it's a veritable Garden of Eden......'Over 21 percent of population in the City of Racine is living in poverty, 9,000 residents 25 years and older living in the City of Racine don’t have high school diploma or GED, and the per capital income in the city was less than $21,000 in 2015, according to the U.S. Census Bureau." Go ahead....vote for Bryce...he's a genius...he will fix things. Or maybe Evers...nothing like a tax increase to drive off what little manufacturing that Racine (city) has left.
https://www.racinecountyeye.com/opinion-why-racine-cant-manufacture-its-way-out-of-this-economy/
"Racine was named the fourth worst city in the nation for black people to live, according to a recent 24/7 Wall St. article.".........Yeah sure vote for Democrats--they care about ALL people. https://journaltimes.com/news/local/report-cites-racine-as-fourth-worst-city-for-blacks/article_b8056e0c-e4cf-51fe-a69c-6c0c1a68c6d0.html
The senator's party is in total power. Any question to a Democrat would be answaered by saying "Why aren't your republicans fixing it?" Because no one wants to lose their "jobs".... The Republicans control the entire federal and state govt. What's your excuse?
......Federal and State but what about City? Many look at Racine (city) and absolutely see liberal Democrats can make a big mess and then hold out their hand demanding help. Kenosha is much like Racine when it comes to many things and like Racine has been run for decades by Democrats.
Seems like Johnson thinks the job is to RUN for office, not BE in office.
You mean just like tammy "do nothing" baldwin?
Pass the buck Johnson is his name. Republicans cut taxes and then don't pay for those cuts and say the tax cuts will result in great revenue. That has not happened since Ronald Reagan took the top tax bracket from 80% to 40%. The debt and deficit keep going higher and with Republicans in office it continues at an even faster pace. Stop cutting taxes on the Rich! Stop giving away our money to foreign corporations. Invest in our infrastructure, our children, our environment. Why are these things partisan? Because the republicans want it that way. No wonder Kenosha didn't get Foxconned, they asked questions like grownups, like who is going to pay for all this infrastructure because Kenosha ain't. The mayor is a smart man. Shield, Ordm, DeGroot, Walker, Johnson....not so much.
whateverusay....."not so smart"? Really. Racine over $16.00 per thousand on property taxes----Sturtevant, Mt. Pleasant and Caledonia....Less than half that. No one wants where they live to be like Dem-Lib governed Racine (city). If they did Racine (city) would not be LOSING population.
'whateverusay frets over "The debt and deficit keep going higher" but it might be a good idea to look in your own back yard and see what your Dem-Lib leadership has accomplished for Racine (city)-----"The policy has put Racine in a financial position the policy forum calls a “significant threat to its long-term fiscal health.” At the end of 2015, the city carried an estimated liability of $503 million — which amounts to $6,454 per resident." ------ https://journaltimes.com/news/local/how-does-racine-s-financial-future-look-new-report-digs/article_84908cd0-b4c9-5c40-bf83-bca26796747c.html
ask Tammy a serious question?? Are you kidding...no they just ask Johnson. They need to cut adminstrational positions, to many assistants to the assistant.. The gov't internally is TO BIG..dem's never think of cutting positions or staff ..It is all the Dem's lack of accountability too many high paid cover for the brainless Mayors... Mayors used to be in control and have the knowledge to do it!! Now it is just a name and a slogan, No brains at all.
Your party controls fed and state govts. What don't you get?
Have to say Antaramian is pretty much a partisan hack. Wisconsin has 2 Senators. Baldwin and johnson. Maybe the same question should be asked of Tammy Baldwin as to why Tammy is not working harder for Democrat run Kenosha?
The fed and state are controlled by your party. What don't you get?
"What don't I get"?......Crazy property taxes like the City of Racine and added fees for just about everything....along with high poverty rates, crummy schools, crummy city streets, and then developments gone bad---and there are many---like Machinery Row.
Nope--I get it---don't let an area you live in become Racine (city).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.