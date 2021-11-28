 Skip to main content
FRIDAY HEAD-ON COLLISION

Kenosha man dies from injuries sustained in Friday accident on Hwy 31

A Kenosha man has died from injuries he sustained in a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Green Bay Road (Highway 31), the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

According to the release, at 3:54 p.m. Friday, Kenosha County deputies and detectives, and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Somers, responded to the 400 block of Green Bay Road for a report of a serious vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated that a 2007 Subaru Forester was traveling north on Green Bay Road, crossed over the curbed median into the southbound lanes, and struck a 2021 Lincoln Navigator head-on. Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene, officials said.

The operator of the Subaru, a 52-year-old man from Kenosha, was flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he later died. The name of the deceased is being withheld, pending proper notification.

The driver of the Lincoln Navigator, a 35-year-old man, and his front-seat passenger, a 26-year-old woman, also sustained severe injuries and were taken to Froedtert. Both are from Kenosha; both are expected to survive.

The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

