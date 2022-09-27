 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha man accused of arson that destroyed two buildings near Interstate 94 in Racine County

Pole barn fire remains

A burned pole barn along with debris remained Wednesday morning at 1041 27th St. after a fire there Tuesday night.

 Rachel Kubik

RAYMOND — A fire last week that destroyed two buildings on a private property was arson, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

James Iorio

Iorio

Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau responded with the Racine County Fire Task Force to a fully-engulfed pole barn fire at 1041 27th St., just west of Interstate 94 and south of Seven Mile Road, in the Village of Raymond on Sept. 20.

A few hours prior to the fire, RCSO deputies had responded to 1041 27th St. for civil trouble allegedly involving James Iorio, 64, of Kenosha.

Soon after the fire broke out, Iorio was found by deputies and was interviewed at the Sheriff's Office substation regarding the fire but denied any involvement, according to RCSO Lt. Michael Luell.

However, during the interview, investigators noticed that Iorio’s body hair was singed on his arms and legs, and he had an injury to his left hand consistent with a burn. Further examination of Iorio yielded third-degree burns on Iorio’s legs.

People are also reading…

Fire at 1041 27th St.

Firefighters from four counties battle a blaze at 1041 27th St. Tuesday night.

The fire also damaged a nearby garage in close proximity to the occupied residence.

According to online court records, Iorio has been charged with arson of building, four counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of marijuana.

Iorio had his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday, according to online records. His cash bond was set at $25,000.

The incident

Multiple travelers along Interstate 94 called 911 saying there was possibly a garage on fire in that area.

The Raymond Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched Sept. 20 around 9:30 p.m. along with the following departments per automatic aid agreements: Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department, Kansasville Fire Department and Wind Lake Fire Department.

A MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) call was also issued, bringing in units from four counties.

Raymond FD units arrived on scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property on fire and extending to a pole barn. The pole barn was “heavily involved in fire” and threatening the home that was approximately 20 feet away.

Hose lines were quickly deployed to protect the home and a master stream was used to start extinguishing the fire. As additional units arrived on scene, additional hose lines were deployed to attack the fire.

The MABAS 400-02 call was requested to bring additional units in due to the area lacking a municipal water supply, the release said. All water had to be brought in by water tenders that were filled at the pond. It took approximately 45,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control within one hour of the time of dispatch. Units remained on scene for an additional two hours performing overhauls and extinguishing hot spots, officials said.

The two outbuildings on the private residence were reported as total losses. The damage cost was estimated at $100,000 for the structures and $50,000 for the contents. The home on the property was protected by initial hose lines and did not sustain any damage.

