KENOSHA — A Sturtevant couple recently had their new baby boy delivered by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy alongside the Highway 50 offramp from Interstate 94.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tony Gonzalez said that on the night of Jan. 18 the couple, who have yet to be publicly identified, were on their way from their home to Froedtert South/St. Catherine’s Hospital in Pleasant Prairie with the woman in labor during a snowstorm. However, the baby did not wait until they got there, and the couple pulled over on the southbound Highway 50 offramp on the City of Kenosha’s west side.
At 9:46 p.m. Deputy Allison George, who has been with the Sheriff’s Department for about two years, was called to the site for a report of a woman in labor. George was able to deliver the boy and provide a blanket. The parents waited about 10 minutes in their vehicle for an ambulance to arrive.
As of Monday, mother and baby were still in a hospital, Gonzalez said, although he could not confirm which one.
Gonzalez said George was recently honored for providing lifesaving measures at a Town of Wheatland home in November when there was a fatal shooting there. Four Racine residents face first-degree homicide charges in connection to that alleged home invasion that left one man dead and three others shot.
