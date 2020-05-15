Kenosha County woman killed in early Friday morning crash in Mount Pleasant

According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, police and South Shore firefighters were dispatched at 4:06 a.m. to the 6500 block of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the vehicle reportedly left the roadway while travelling east and struck a mailbox and culvert on the south side/residential area of the road and then came to rest after striking a tree. Upon arrival, officers found the driver — who was the only occupant of the vehicle — unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful.