BURLINGTON — Kevin Adam Steen, one of five candidates running in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District seat, announced on Friday that he had received the endorsement of Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.
“With such a large field of candidates, I appreciate the endorsement of Kenosha County Sheriff, David Beth,” Steen announced in a news release. “Sheriff Beth has worked tirelessly for the families of Kenosha County to protect and enhance public safety. It is critical that we continue to support our law enforcement locally and nationally.”
Steen, of Burlington, is an evangelical Christian who works as an applications engineer for Putzmeister in Mount Pleasant.
Also running in the Republican primary on Tuesday are: Bryan Steil of Janesville, a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and a former aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan; Nick Polce, a businessman and former Green Beret from Lake Geneva; Jeremy Ryan, a political activist and marijuana reform advocate from Madison; and Paul Nehlen, a manufacturer from Delavan known for his extreme viewpoints on race and the performance of Paul Ryan, who has represented the district for nearly 20 years in Congress and is not seeking re-election.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the Nov. 6 general election. Running on the Democratic side are Randy Bryce, a labor activist and iron worker form Caledonia; and Cathy Myers, a retired teacher and School Board member from Janesville.
