Kenosha County records its first COVID-19 death

An 85-year-old Kenosha man has died of COVID-19, county officials said late Saturday night. It's that county's first virus death, with 97 confirmed positive cases.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the resident, who died in a local hospital, had multiple underlying health issues.

"We are saddened to have lost one of our residents," Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. "Please take the Safer-at-Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible."

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 68 people had died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, an increase of 12 from the 56 people reported on Saturday.

According to new data, there are a total of 2,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 155 from the 2,112 reported on Saturday.

Sunday marked the 11th consecutive day in which the number of confirmed cases in the state increased by at least 100.

Meanwhile, DHS reported Saturday that 624 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 28% of the total confirmed cases.

Racine County's reported total confirmed cases is 54. Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 98 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 20 in Walworth County; 154 in Waukesha County and 1,148 in Milwaukee County.

