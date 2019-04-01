BRISTOL — Residents applauded Monday night as the Kenosha County Public Works/Facilities Committee unanimously voted to table a resolution to begin acquiring land for the controversial Highway KR expansion project.
The resolution would have approved efforts up to and including eminent domain to some residents’ property on a 2.8-mile stretch of Highway KR from Highway H to just east of Old Green Bay Road. It will be taken up again on either April 11 or April 16 during a joint Public Works and Finance Committee meeting, dependent on scheduling.
“We would all have more information at that time,” said Committee Chairman Dennis Elverman of Twin Lakes.
The committee’s tabling comes after the Racine County Board on March 12 kicked a land acquisition resolution back to their Public Works and Executive committees. A joint session of those committees is set to discuss the resolution on April 25.
The proposed project, funded by $59 million from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for construction and design, also requires Racine and Kenosha counties to pass their own resolutions allowing land acquisition. Between the counties, 68.9 acres would need to be acquired to fit the current plans, with the cost of those land purchases to be covered by the counties.
Current plans call for railway overpasses over the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroad tracks and widening from two to four lanes with a median and a mixed-use bike and walking path. Some residents stand to lose huge chunks of their land — or in the case of a few Mount Pleasant residents, their entire properties including homes.
Resident concerns being heard?
The DOT has not finalized its plans yet, meaning some residents are still not sure how they would be impacted.
“It doesn’t seem like WisDOT is being all that forthright with the information,” said Kenosha County Supervisor Mike Skalitzky, who motioned to table the resolution. “They certainly don’t seem to be listening to any alternate plans or compromise.”
Eighteen Somers and Mount Pleasant residents spoke against the project during Monday’s meeting, including Somers Village President George Stoner. Some urged the supervisors to act independently from the DOT in the project.
“I do realize that we signed over jurisdictional control of KR to the state, but that does not mean that agency — and we’ve all heard the horror stories come out of WisDOT — that we need to sit here idly and let them steamroll us,” said Skalitzky, a resident of Somers.
Kenosha County Public Works and Development Director Ray Arbet came somewhat to the defense of the DOT, saying the project plans have gone through numerous revisions since the DOT first announced the proposed expansion.
“Have they done everything that everybody’s wanted? No,” Arbet said. “Have they been at times perhaps not as responsive as we wanted them to be? Probably; they’re state guys. But it hasn’t all fallen on deaf ears.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.