KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha Sheriff's Department Division of Emergency Management is scheduled to conduct a test of Integrated Public Alert Wireless System (IPAWS) at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.
An IPAWS mass notification alert is used to warn the public when the following criteria can be applied:
• Does the hazardous situation require the public to take immediate action?
• Does the hazardous situation pose a severe threat to life or property?
• Is there a high degree of probability the hazard situation will occur?
According to the Sheriff's Department, it is essential that individuals answer the wireless/landline call, or open the text message from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management, otherwise the test message will continue to attempt to connect to the provider.
However, sheriff's officials stress that there is no reason to reply to the IPAWS test message.
Residents can sign up for public alerts at the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department website: www.kenoshacounty.org/513/Emergency-Notification-Alerting-System. AlertSense can send voice and text messages to alert Kenosha County residents in a wide variety of potential emergencies countywide or in a particular geographical area.
