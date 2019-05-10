SOMERS — A land-use agreement between Kenosha County and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside met with some opposition before being approved by the Kenosha County Board.
Under the agreement, approved Tuesday, the county and Parkside will jointly manage 139 acres of university-owned land that connects with Petrifying Springs Park.
The county will lease the land for $1 per year for a 50-year term, renewable for another 50 years upon agreement by both parties. Either party can also opt out by giving a 180-day notice.
Prior to the approval, several supervisors voiced concerns that entering into the agreement may require taxpayer funding for projects on land that is not owned by Kenosha County.
“There is no reason county taxpayers should assume the burden of maintaining a property that is not owned by the taxpayers,” County Supervisor Mike Skalitsky of Somers said, adding he thinks it is “a noble cause” with “worthwhile objectives.”
The agreement lays out the framework under which the two parties will work together to identify and pursue initiatives to improve stormwater and natural resource management and public recreational access to the land, which is contiguous to the Pike River.
Of the 139 acres, roughly 76 acres are located within the Pike River floodplain. The natural areas within the property are densely wooded, featuring diverse native species.
UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said the partnership will help protect and improve recreational and educational access to the property. The agreement was approved by the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents in April.
Also before the vote Tuesday, the County Board heard from representatives from area recreational and environmental groups that vow to volunteer their time to develop mountain biking and hiking trails, and help with river restoration projects.
Skalitsky commended the volunteers for their willingness to be involved. However, he said that “does not relieve the county of the obligations stated in the agreement.”
Under the agreement, the county is responsible for all normal maintenance of the trails and surrounding property. When there comes a need for “extraordinary” maintenance — defined as the building of bridges or trails, or undertaking stormwater management activity, for example — the county will need to coordinate with the university.
“That’s a long list of many expenses that could be borne by the county,” Skalitsky said.
‘Minor risk’
County Supervisor Dennis Elverman of Twin Lakes said the mountain biking group developed and maintains the trails in Silver Lake and another group created the disc golf course. If volunteers don’t maintain the trails, the tails do not exist.
“These partnerships work,” Elverman said. “There’s going to be some dollars spent, but not a large amount compared to the quality of life that this will bring to the area.”
He said Kenosha County may not own the land, but it is public land.
“We don’t own this, but it’s taxypayers’ land,” Elverman said. “Kenosha County is going to be taking a minor risk for what the area is going to get out of it.”
He said the opt-out clause is sufficient protection.
“If it becomes a financial burden, and it’s just not working, we can opt out,” Elverman said. “The Board of Regents can opt out.”
Amendment fails
Skalitsky made a motion to amend the agreement in such a way that no taxpayer dollars be used for planning, development or construction.
However, the corporation counsel said the motion was out of order, saying the board could only change the resolution to accept the negotiated agreement, not the terms of the agreement.
The resolution states the agreement does not require any budget adjustment or additional levy for 2019. Any additional money in 2020 would have to be approved by the board as part of the next budget cycle.
“Anything above $1 would have to come to the board for approval,” County Supervisor Daniel Gaschke of Kenosha said.
Supervisor Gabe Nudo of Kenosha made a motion to strike the words “in 2019” from the resolution, which would have prevented future allocations as well. Supervisor Terry Rose of Kenosha cautioned that board cannot “bind” future board. A vote on the motion failed.
‘Tremendous opportunity’
“I don’t see any way we are going to have a money pit here,” County Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz of Pleasant Prairie said, adding both entities will be able to apply for project grants. “We’re not in the position here to lose. It’s a tremendous opportunity at a very low risk.”
He said he confirmed the county would not be liable if someone were to get injured on the property.
The final vote on the resolution was approved, with Skalitzky casting the sole dissenting vote.
