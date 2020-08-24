Kenosha businesses work to clean up, recover after riots

KENOSHA — Business owners and volunteers in Downtown Kenosha spent Monday morning trying to clean up after a night of violence.
Volunteers from Downtown Kenosha Inc. and elsewhere brought water, popcorn, granola bars, other food and coffee to give to business owners and other volunteers. They also brought brooms and dustpans to clean sidewalks and plywood and tools to install blockades on store fronts. Some brought brushes and rags and scrubbed off red spray paint on brick walls.
An eyewitness account
A night of looting and fires occurred in Kenosha into the early hours of Monday morning after Kenosha police shot a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake.
Weldon Toms of Racine said he was in Kenosha at the tail end of the looting. He first saw live streams and videos on the internet and wanted to witness it himself. He watched the looters burn a garbage truck.
“All you could smell was burnt rubber,” he said.
He said he was surprised that police were in the area but didn’t do anything to stop the looters. “It’s like they had their hands in their pockets, they were afraid to do anything.”
A store in flames
Volunteers were cleaning and boarding up Something Different, 5716 6th Ave., on Monday. Broken glass and other remnants of the fire still littered the sidewalk, which they eventually swept up.
Store manager Tina Lopez said one-half of the store was charred and the other half incurred smoke damage. Looters also entered the store and smashed show cases, she said.
“It’ll definitely take a lot to clean up,” she said. The business’ plans are to rebuild and Lopez said there weren’t any estimated damage costs at that time.
Lopez got a call alerting her that between midnight and 12:30 a.m., the store windows were broken. Around 3:30 a.m., she got another call signifying the store was on fire.
Lopez has been an employee of the business for 20 years. Something Different has fought through COVID-19, she said, by offering merchandise online.
“We were able to kind of keep our doors open a little bit and do our online orders,” she said. “Now with this (damage), we can get upstairs to our merchandise, but our computers are destroyed, everything’s destroyed. So we can’t send out any of our orders. At this point, it looks like we’re canceling everything.”
Lopez is generally upset about the violent events of Monday morning.
“Ignorance is not going to solve anything in this world,” Lopez said. “Unfortunately, we had a police shooting, but this should not be retaliation from it. Tearing people’s worlds apart is not going to change anything; it’s not going to bring their loved ones back. It’s not going to give them peace.”
Broken glass
John Thelen, owner of Gottfredsen and Nicoll Jewelers, 5708 6th Ave., had broken front window glass but no merchandise was stolen. The store was actually already empty – the business was closed and recovering from water and storm damage sustained three years ago.
Thelen was about ready to restock and reopen the place in three weeks, but he’s glad that didn’t happen sooner rather than later.
“A couple things delayed us and thankfully we didn’t (reopen),” Thelen said.
The estimated loss in damages is $7,500-10,000.
“Why would people come down here and do something like this to people they don’t have any idea who they are and never did anything to them? … This is what turns towns into ghost towns,” Thelen said. “But, as far as the damage, we’re lucky. We’ve been around for a while. It’s going to take more than this to get us out.”
The Law Office of Mary Losey, 620 56th St., had its front windows broken as of Monday as well and some damage to the interior because of the falling large shards of glass.
Losey said documents that were sensitive had already been moved off-site and she was already working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to continue working from home.
While she described the damage as relatively minimal, she was most surprised by the help the volunteers were providing to the Downtown area.
“The warmth, the kindness is more touching than the breakage,” Losey said. “I’m just grateful everybody helped.”
“I know that the anger and rage is going to continue for quite a while, justifiably,” she said. While she does not justify looting a city and ruining businesses, “I’m not mad at anybody. I understand frustration and I understand anger and it’ll spill over for a while.”
‘This is my community’
Samantha Jacquest, owner of Blue House Books, said her store at 5615 7th Ave. was not targeted by rioters, but she still wanted to help. She is a volunteer with Downtown Kenosha, Inc. and the nonprofit sprang into action Monday morning.
Jacquest helped organize the efforts Monday morning. This included taking photos of damage and asking businesses if they had the sufficient supplies or resources for boarding their storefronts. It was mainly the smaller offices and shops that needed the most help, Jacquest said.
Jacquest said she wanted to join the efforts because of her connection to the Downtown businesses. She began working on clean-up at 8 a.m. Monday.
“This is my community,” she said. “This is who I am here to support. They support me and we need to help each other.”
While she doesn’t have any experience in construction or carpentry, she helped install boards by holding them in place while volunteers screwed them in.
A number of people not affiliated with any particular organization also gathered with Downtown Kenosha, Inc. outside the Kenosha Orpheum Theater, 5819 6th Ave. to help volunteer.
Jacquest said it’s been beautiful watching all the volunteers get to work. There were almost too many people helping, she said.
