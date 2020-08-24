Kenosha businesses work to clean up, recover after riots

Store manager Tina Lopez said one-half of the store was charred and the other half incurred smoke damage. Looters also entered the store and smashed show cases, she said.

“It’ll definitely take a lot to clean up,” she said. The business’ plans are to rebuild and Lopez said there weren’t any estimated damage costs at that time.

Lopez got a call alerting her that between midnight and 12:30 a.m., the store windows were broken. Around 3:30 a.m., she got another call signifying the store was on fire.

Lopez has been an employee of the business for 20 years. Something Different has fought through COVID-19, she said, by offering merchandise online.

“We were able to kind of keep our doors open a little bit and do our online orders,” she said. “Now with this (damage), we can get upstairs to our merchandise, but our computers are destroyed, everything’s destroyed. So we can’t send out any of our orders. At this point, it looks like we’re canceling everything.”

Lopez is generally upset about the violent events of Monday morning.