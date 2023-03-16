GRAYSLAKE — Watercolor artist Juli Janovicz — a Kenosha resident — is showing her works at the Blue Moon Gallery, 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake, Ill.

The gallery hosts artist receptions from 6 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of every month. Her art can also be viewed online at thebluemoongallery.com.

Her work is influenced by her love of gardens: her grandmother’s vintage garden, her mother’s rock garden, fairy gardens, secret gardens. All of her garden experiences would someday influence her art.

Janovicz worked for several years as a librarian throughout the Chicago suburbs, but she never let go of her love of the garden. She spent much of her free time studying garden design, color theory, historic gardens and antique flowers. She also took courses in the studio art program in Expressive Botanical Arts at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

As an artist, and as a painter, Janovicz emphasizes the tension and movement that flowers demonstrate over time. She shows the physical toll that gravity takes on the life of a flower and how it impacts each bloom, each stem, each leaf and each color.

“The essence of the individual blooms and the nuances of the vase captures my imagination,” she said. “As I draw and paint, the colors of the flowers and the memory of the garden vibrate in their container.”

Janovicz has a distinct style of watercolor painting in which she leaves part of the pencil drawing un-painted. This symbolizes the past and future movement of the floral arrangement.

Her work has been shown in galleries in Illinois and Wisconsin.