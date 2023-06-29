

KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha area July Fourth celebrations include:

July 1 Libertyfest in Twin Lakes starts with a parade, stepping off at 11 a.m. (Starting at St. John’s Parking lot and ending at Lance Park.) At 4 p.m., Food, beverages and music starts in Lance Park. The Aquanuts Water-Ski Show is at 7 p.m., with fireworks starting at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.).

The Rainbow Valley Carnival is open noon to 10 p.m. July 1-3 and noon to 8 p.m. on July 4 in Downtown Kenosha, between 54th Street and 55th Street, west of Sixth Avenue, as part of “Celebrate America” attractions.



KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha area July Fourth celebrations include:





July 2The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts Sunday morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to kenoshaymca.org.

The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. Sunday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade starts from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending on the south side of Library Park. This year’s theme is “From Sea to Shining Sea.” The Kenosha Pops Concert Band leads off the first division in this year’s parade, which also features 17 floats competing for ribbons and the Best in Show trophy. Look for veterans groups, a stilt walker, jugglers and a host of entertainers.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” starts Downtown in the HarborPark area. The festival features live music on stages in HarborPark, along with the new Action Territory Kids Zone. The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Hours are 3:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 2 (after the parade); 3 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 3, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Look for live music, the Action Territory Kids Zone and vendors north of 54th Street between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue, with more music and vendors at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The annual Paddock Lake bike parade sets up at 9:30 on July 2, rolling at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at McAlonan Park, on 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets. It proceeds north on 248th Avenue to 61st Street, east to 236th Avenue, and south to the Village Hall. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and lemonade for parade participants at the park adjacent to the Village Hall.

The Paddock Lake Boat Parade is 7 p.m. July 2 on the lake, with fireworks blasting off at 9:30 p.m.



KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha area July Fourth celebrations include:





July 3 Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” continues Downtown in the HarborPark area, with live music, food vendors and the carnival. The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue.



KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha area July Fourth celebrations include:





July 4 The Somers Parade steps off at 2 p.m. July 4 on Highway E — with an ice cream social in the Town Hall after the parade.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” celebration continues today, bringing loads of free entertainment to the lakefront in the HarborPark area along the Kenosha Harbor.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, starting at 4 p.m.

Fireworks! The City of Kenosha’s big blast starts at dusk, about 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown, but views are good along the lakefront.