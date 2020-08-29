Kenosha alderman looks to speed body camera purchase to 2021

While Fields doesn’t believe that body cameras are an answer to all the issues with policing in Black neighborhoods, he does think it brings the rest of the community up to speed on what’s happening.

“The things that we’re seeing on camera, we’ve been going through this all our lives,” Fields said.

Fields’ own past makes him particularly qualified to comment on volatile police encounters. Twenty years ago, Fields was in a 6-hour standoff with Racine Police. Both he and officers fired shots, but the situation ultimately ended peacefully.

“At the end of that encounter, everybody went home,” Fields said. “Everybody walked away from that breathing.”

He attributes that to the police involved in the situation doing their jobs well. After serving 16 years in prison, Fields is now the program manager at the Hospitality Center in Racine, a day center that serves meals and provides other supports to those in need. He’s also involved in many other community organizations and efforts, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s recently formed Task Force on Police Reform.