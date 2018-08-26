RACINE – Nichole Creed has a Spider-Man bear that she sleeps with to remind her of her 4-year-old son.
It has the sound of a heartbeat when you press its chest; when you press the bear’s hand, you can hear her son Tyrice’s voice and laughter.
Tyrice Creed drowned Aug. 21, 2017, at Browns Lake. The year since his death has been a hard year for the family, she said.
But Sunday, instead of dwelling on the sadness, the family focused on the good and spent the day at North Beach handing out water wings for children.
While they know, she said, that water wings are not U.S. Coast Guard approved life-saving devices, they firmly believe that Tyrice would still be alive today if he had been wearing some kind of flotation device a year ago.
He was there with a babysitter, and he wasn’t swimming in the water when it happened. He slipped away from sight and was found soon after in the water by a pier.
Nichole Creed urges people to have the children in their care wear a flotation device near the water, even if they are not swimming.
Tyrice looking down
The family had gone out to North Beach on Tuesday, the anniversary of Tyrice’s death. But it was pouring rain; they decided that Tyrice was looking down and didn’t want anyone swimming that day. On Sunday, there were a lot more people at the beach and many families happily accepted the water wings.
Lucy Loftus, who was at North Beach with her family, said: “That breaks my heart … I’m so sorry.”
GoFundMe
As the anniversary of Tyrice’s death approached, Nichole Creed knew she wanted to do something positive to keep her son’s memory alive. So she started a GoFundMe crowdfunding page, where she asked people to donate money to purchase floaties.
In about a month, they raised $200 and a lot of people donated water wings. In total they bought and collected about 300 pairs of water wings and flotation devices.
Among those who donated was a man who wrote that he was one of the medics the day of the drowning at Browns Lake.
“I wish I could have given you a different outcome on that day. What a noble and valiant thing you are doing to remember Tyrice. Thank you for trying to help so other parents never have to endure pain like yours,” the post read.
Nichole Creed said she was touched by that donation, as well as the outpouring of support from all around the community.
A note posted at the table where the family was giving out the flotation devices read as follows: “A note from Tyrice … My mother, Nichole, has lost such a big part of her heart due to me not having floaties on and believes in her heart that if I was wearing floaties I would still be here today. Please help by supporting our cause of saving our next generation by practicing water safety.”
In memory of Tyrice, they have adopted the slogan: “Save a life, keep a watchful eye.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.