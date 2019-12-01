Keeping the tradition alive: Union Grove Kiwanis Club offers live Christmas tree experience

UNION GROVE — Abbey Prellberg snapped a branch of a balsam pine tree and took a whiff — it was the one.

Three generations of the Prellberg family went to the Union Grove Kiwanis Christmas tree lot in Downtown Union Grove on Friday to buy multiple trees to put in their homes for the holiday season.

“It was nice and full and tall, and had a good top,” Prellberg said of her tree. “We grew up having a real tree every year. We’ve always gone out and picked our own tree. And now we’re doing it with our families as we’ve moved out of our parents’ house.”

Prellberg, who is the co-owner of A & A Café food truck, said as a small business owner, she wants to support the local community. She has been coming to the tree lot for the last three years and plans on keeping up the tradition.

“I’ll be coming out in a wheelchair when I’m old,” Prellberg said.

It was a tradition started by her parents.

“We’ve always had a real tree growing up,” said Amy Prellberg, Abbey’s mom. “It’s just a tradition and then it just kept going from generation to generation, and now we have a new generation.”

Bringing back memories