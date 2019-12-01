Keeping the tradition alive: Union Grove Kiwanis Club offers live Christmas tree experience

UNION GROVE — Abbey Prellberg snapped a branch of a balsam pine tree and took a whiff — it was the one.
Three generations of the Prellberg family went to the Union Grove Kiwanis Christmas tree lot in Downtown Union Grove on Friday to buy multiple trees to put in their homes for the holiday season.
“It was nice and full and tall, and had a good top,” Prellberg said of her tree. “We grew up having a real tree every year. We’ve always gone out and picked our own tree. And now we’re doing it with our families as we’ve moved out of our parents’ house.”
Prellberg, who is the co-owner of A & A Café food truck, said as a small business owner, she wants to support the local community. She has been coming to the tree lot for the last three years and plans on keeping up the tradition.
“I’ll be coming out in a wheelchair when I’m old,” Prellberg said.
It was a tradition started by her parents.
“We’ve always had a real tree growing up,” said Amy Prellberg, Abbey’s mom. “It’s just a tradition and then it just kept going from generation to generation, and now we have a new generation.”
Bringing back memories
The Prellbergs are just a few of dozens of people who flocked to the Christmas tree lot on the corner of Main Street (Highway 45) and Mill Avenue on the day after Thanksgiving.
“Anybody can go to a big box store and just have all the trees lined up, but it’s not the whole experience,” said Christy Celeste, a Kiwanis member. “We’re trying to create those memories for the family.”
The tree lot plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, then it will reopen from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and then it opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and stays open until the last tree is sold.
Trees are sold for either $65 or $75 depending on the size.
Last year, the lot sold 175 trees for the Union Grove Kiwanis Club. Proceeds from the sales go toward Kiwanis Club projects like helping to purchase toys for the local food bank.
This is the sixth year of the Union Grove Kiwanis Christmas tree lot and it started because there was a need for “more Christmas spirit,” according to Union Grove Village President Mike Aimone.
“It really brought back the Christmas spirit from Thanksgiving on,” Aimone said. “It’s really brought the community together. It’s a great way to incorporate their families (of Kiwanis members). Their wives, their husbands, their children all come and they spend the day working with us and its helping us pass it on to the next generation.”
People from Racine, Waterford, Burlington and even Milwaukee have come to Union Grove buy a tree.
“There was no other place in the area to get live Christmas trees,” said Dan Maurice, a Kiwanis member. “It brings back old memories of when we were kids getting trees, kind of like the Hallmark movies.”
