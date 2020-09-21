Keeping the faith: Racine Marian Center sees rebirth under 'Pat and Pat'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — It seemed like the end of an era when Larry Jansen announced on Facebook that the Racine Marian Center, for 30 years a volunteer-run Catholic spiritual and fine gifts store, would begin a going-out-of-business sale.

And then, for Racine septuagenarians Patrick and Patricia Shay, divine intervention happened.

Walking in the door with the intention of simply picking up some bargains, they walked out as the new owners, and

happily so.

“My wife and I just happened to stop at the store one day because we had heard they had a big sale on,” Patrick Shay recalled. “Until we stopped by we were not aware that it was a closeout, going out of business sale.

My wife and I had been looking for something to do in retirement so we approached the owner … we walked out the door with the keys.”

Added Patricia: “It wasn’t meant to close. It was meant to stay open, especially in this day and age with everything going on in the world. People need this.”

Located in Sturtevant for a decade before moving 20 years ago to its present location at 3724 21st St., ownership transferred to the Shays on June 28. The restocked and remodeled Marian Center opened on Aug. 15.