Keeping it local: Lakeview Pharmacy under new ownership

RACINE — Having served the Racine community for 47 years, former Lakeview Pharmacy co-owners Pete Ciaramita and the late Lynne Ciaramita are handing over their life legacy in pharmacy. But the pharmacy’s future is staying local, despite offers for the Racine institution to be taken over by national chains.
Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, is under new ownership, effective Sept. 20. Lead Pharmacist in Charge Megan Haapanen purchased the business that has been around since 1974. Haapanen has been with Lakeview Pharmacy for 12 years.
Before joining the Lakeview Pharmacy team, Haapanen received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Drake University and completed a pharmacy practice residency at Shawnee-Mission Medical Center in Kansas. She’s practiced in a variety of community pharmacy settings and specialized in anticoagulation therapy management during her pharmaceutical career.
“Megan was paramount during a challenging time for my family,” former co-owner Pete Ciaramita said in a statement. “I trusted her judgement, and the team confided in her lead.”
Pete was able to spend time with Lynne and care for her before her death in July 2020 while Haapanen carried out operations and met customers’ needs.
“During the uncertainty of today’s pandemic, Megan adapts to ever-changing healthcare policies and pushes hard to constantly improve the convenience and quality of care for her patients,” Pete said in the statement.
Pete said he believes Haapanen has the skills and demeanor to be a successful owner.
“Now that this day has finally arrived, I am grateful that Pete had the vision to prepare me for this,” Haapanen stated. “I plan to continue providing the people of Racine the best-in-class service they expect, and help make their experience with us as pleasant as possible. I am ready to continue his mission to be a trusted member of the Racine community.”
Haapanen plans to continue offering the same Lakeview programs, including rewards and free antibiotics, as well as the Neighborhood Kids Club, which offers free vitamins to children ages 4-12. Haapanen said she eventually plans to expand the product offerings and has a vision to grow Lakeview’s MedSync program, which provides automatic refill services and free home delivery each month for recurring prescriptions.
“National pharmacy corporations have expressed interest to purchase Lakeview Pharmacy for a long time, but my goal has always been to keep Lakeview out of their hands,” Pete said in the statement. “I couldn’t be more proud that I am able to sell the store to Megan. She has been an extraordinary employee since joining our team twelve years ago, and she has demonstrated exceptional leadership serving as our managing pharmacist during the past five years.”