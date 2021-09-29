Keeping it local: Lakeview Pharmacy under new ownership

“During the uncertainty of today’s pandemic, Megan adapts to ever-changing healthcare policies and pushes hard to constantly improve the convenience and quality of care for her patients,” Pete said in the statement.

Pete said he believes Haapanen has the skills and demeanor to be a successful owner.

“Now that this day has finally arrived, I am grateful that Pete had the vision to prepare me for this,” Haapanen stated. “I plan to continue providing the people of Racine the best-in-class service they expect, and help make their experience with us as pleasant as possible. I am ready to continue his mission to be a trusted member of the Racine community.”

Haapanen plans to continue offering the same Lakeview programs, including rewards and free antibiotics, as well as the Neighborhood Kids Club, which offers free vitamins to children ages 4-12. Haapanen said she eventually plans to expand the product offerings and has a vision to grow Lakeview’s MedSync program, which provides automatic refill services and free home delivery each month for recurring prescriptions.