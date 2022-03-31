Keeping eyes on the road: Students engage in inattentive driving simulations

RACINE — Hunter Miles, who joked he’s sick of seeing his last name on practically every road sign on the highway, travels often.

But he has a good mission behind it. Last summer, he lost two of his cousins to a drunk driving-related crash in Michigan. Now, he’s visiting schools across the country and spreading the message to young drivers that impaired or distracted driving is dangerous.

“It does mean a ton to me,” Miles said of the mission of his company, Save A Life Tour. The Save A Life Tour is a traveling program that focuses on inattentive driving and its consequences.

The tour visited St. Catherine’s High School on Wednesday; students, mainly juniors and seniors, spent a class period in the auditorium to listen to a brief presentation and try out simulators.

Miles, who serves as a “road manager,” led the presentation and activities.

“I hope that to students, it’s more than just a scare tactic,” Miles said. “I want to give a presentation that’s actually informative and impactful.”

Trying out the simulators

Save A Life Tour visits public and private high schools, community colleges and universities. The program specifically places emphasis on the dangers of the combination of driving with the usage of alcohol, marijuana, psychedelic drugs, opiates, opioids, prescription drugs or cellphones or even feeling drowsy.

Miles said the Save A Life Tour has about three or four other road managers traveling around.

Racine was his first stop in Wisconsin since he began working with the program eight months ago. Prior to Wisconsin, he had visited Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Maria Allesee-Sweeney, who teaches Spanish at St. Catherine’s, said it’s important for students to have the hands-on experience to fully understand the dangers of distracted driving.

“I don’t think anyone thinks too much about that second of time. Taking your eyes off of anything can make a big impact,” Allesee-Sweeney said.

She called the activities “unique” and “important.”

Emily Comfort, who teaches theology at St. Catherine’s, said the activities also let students know what they’re getting into when friends they’re driving with engage in risky behaviors.

She said she noticed students talking about the Save A Life Tour activities in the hallway among themselves, which can spark change.

Allesee-Sweeney added that students may be more likely to think twice and speak up in a situation where they may be placing themselves in danger because of those conversations.

St. Catherine’s senior Grace Liapis said it was cool being in the virtual reality drunk driving simulator, but she had some trouble. The user puts on a VR headset that imitates what it’s like being on the road with increased impairment and a delayed reaction time as a result. The user tries driving with the simulator’s steering wheel.

“It was really hard, because everything you did, right when you start turning your face, you can spin out,” Liapis said.

“I’ll never do it,” Liapis said of drunken driving. “(The simulator) shows what happens if I ever do, and it makes it scary.”

Senior Haley Knudsen said she’s already learned texting and driving is more distracting than one may typically think — she got into a car crash because she was texting and driving. However, she still tried the distracted driving simulator Wednesday morning.

She sat in front of a steering wheel and TV displaying roads, and held in one hand a cellphone that repeatedly texted her, asking all sorts of questions, such as “what’s your favorite food?” and “why do stores that are open 24 hours have locks on their doors?”

“I couldn’t respond; it was hard,” Knudsen said. “I kept waiting until I got to a stop, but then they kept sending more questions.”

