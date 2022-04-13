Keep the penguins inside: How the Racine Zoo is protecting birds against aviary epidemic

RACINE — Keep the penguins inside. For now at least.

There’s a highly virulent avian flu threatening the lives of tens of millions of birds across North America right now. Among the biggest threats are migrating wild birds and their feces.

The spread of the flu, which can cause sudden death in birds and has already been confirmed at a Racine County poultry farm, is believed to be from “wild birds, largely through droppings,” said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the Racine Zoo.

NPR reported last week "A highly pathogenic bird flu virus is tearing its way through U.S. farms and chicken yards, spreading to at least 24 states less than two months after the first outbreak was reported in a commercial flock. Nearly 23 million birds have died. It's the worst U.S. outbreak of the avian flu since 2015, when more than 50 million birds died."

Prices of eggs and chicken meat are already rising.

Among the precautions taken by the Racine Zoo is to keep the penguins inside before staffers hear back from experts about how susceptible the Antarctic flightless birds are to the epidemic.

Lessons from a 2014-15 avian flu, which led to the deaths of more than 51 million birds across the U.S., are still in place at the Racine Zoo as its staff considers taking further precautions.

Since 2015, guests entering the budgie (a type of parakeet native to Australia) aviary, where guests can typically get up close and personal with birds, in the Racine Zoo have been required to wear booties over their shoes and wash their feet briefly.

"It makes sure that if you stepped in 'something' (i.e., a wild bird dropping) outside, you don't bring it into the aviary,” Summers said.

She described the epidemic situation “still evolving” and that the Racine Zoo, in addition to zoos and farms and other bird caretakers across the country, are “currently reassessing” their policies.

The Norco Aviary — Norco Manufacturing, Inc., donated to facilitate the creation of the aviary — usually doesn’t open to the public until May anyway, Summers said. If/when it does open this year, it may be covered in a specially ordered tarp that will keep the droppings of wild birds out, protecting the animals in the Racine Zoo’s care. Keeping animals safe remains “something we are hugely concerned about,” Summers said.

Statewide

Wisconsin animal sanctuaries are taking precautions against the avian flu by limiting tours, closing aviaries and implementing other safety measures to protect birds against the highly contagious disease.

At the Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona, public and private tours are on hiatus. And, the sanctuary's chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese and emus are quarantined in a barn for protection.

"After a long winter, everybody wants to kind of get outside and stretch their wings, and it’s just not safe. So we’re keeping everyone indoors until it’s no longer a threat,” sanctuary spokesperson Jamie Monroe said. “We successfully navigated avian flu in 2015, so this is a road we’ve traveled before.”

Milwaukee County Zoo’s aviary is temporarily closed to protect its birds, senior staff veterinarian Pamela Govett said. As state’s largest zoo, Milwaukee has a large number of birds, including flamingos, hornbills, vultures, penguins and ostriches, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

“Avian influenza can be transmitted by feces, oral, nasal or respiratory secretions. And while we don’t think that the people are going to be transmitting it to the birds, they could definitely track it in on their clothing and their shoes,” Govett said.

The avian flu was initially detected in Wisconsin on a Jefferson County poultry farm. It's believed to have originated with wild birds. With spring migration in full swing, there is a risk of wild birds bringing the disease to new locations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

