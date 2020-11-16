'Keep it small this year': Doctors call on Wisconsinites to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings

This second wave of the coronavirus isn't like the first, in Wisconsin or across the nation.

“The difference between the first wave and the second wave, the first wave was really concentrated in urban areas. The second wave is urban, suburban, rural. There really is no area of the country that has been spared,” Dr. Robert Citronberg, an infectious disease specialist with Advocate Aurora Health, told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday. "The next 2-3 months are going to be very difficult. Lots of hospitalizations. Lots of deaths.”

Between Sunday and Monday, the number of Wisconsinites hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 278 patients to a total of 2,274. Over the 48-hour period from 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 12 deaths were linked to COVID-19 in Racine County, although the county's death total (now at 140) has not risen in the two days since.

That’s why the leaders of Advocate Aurora Health are telling Midwesterners they shouldn’t gather for Thanksgiving this year with anyone outside of their immediate households.