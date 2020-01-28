Keep '3 feet from the heat'; Burn Awareness Week set for Feb. 2-8

RACINE — “Every year in the United States there’s over 450,000 serious burn injuries,” said Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department in bringing attention to Burn Awareness Week, which runs Feb. 2-8 and is an educational campaign promoted by The American Burn Association.
The ABA works to provide safety tips to avoid burns and raise awareness of how common burns are in the nation.
Burn injuries can cost an average of $5 billion in health care costs nationwide, according to Magnus.
“Burns do affect everyone throughout the demographic age,” said Magnus. “What we’re trying to do is create a general awareness of burns and the injuries that they cause people in our community and give some safety tips.”
This year’s Burn Awareness Week theme is contact burns, which are thermal burns caused by direct contact with hot objects.
“Some of the hazards that can lead to burns are actually running water, hot water in a bath tub … hot surfaces like a stove, grill and even heating appliances,” said Magnus. “The one thing you have to remember is that water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit and it only takes 163 degrees Fahrenheit for human skin to burn.”
Magnus strongly advises to always test tap or bath water before allowing children to get into the water.
You have free articles remaining.
Magnus also advises that space heaters should be kept at least 3 feet away from beds and other flammable objects.
“We say in the fire prevention world: 3 feet from the heat,” Magnus said. “If you have a space heater, a furnace, a stove, a grill outside or any major heat source, keep young kids 10 and under at least 3 feet from the heat so they don’t get burned.”
Safety in the kitchen
Magnus said that unattended cooking is still the leading cause of fires in Racine and nationwide. Magnus advises that people should stay in the kitchen when they are cooking and avoid cooking when they are drowsy. Also, timers should be set when people are cooking to avoid cooking fires.
Magnus also noted a cooking hazard that recently has become prevalent in the community.
“One thing that we’re seeing arise lately are people getting burned by wearing loose clothing over the stove while they are cooking,” Magnus said.
He noted that loose clothing, such as shawls, will quickly start on fire when they come into contact with gas or electric burners and that can lead to burn injuries.
For more information or questions about burn injuries, call Magnus at 262-635-7921 or visit www.ameriburn.org.