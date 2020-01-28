Keep '3 feet from the heat'; Burn Awareness Week set for Feb. 2-8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Magnus also advises that space heaters should be kept at least 3 feet away from beds and other flammable objects.

“We say in the fire prevention world: 3 feet from the heat,” Magnus said. “If you have a space heater, a furnace, a stove, a grill outside or any major heat source, keep young kids 10 and under at least 3 feet from the heat so they don’t get burned.”

Safety in the kitchen

Magnus said that unattended cooking is still the leading cause of fires in Racine and nationwide. Magnus advises that people should stay in the kitchen when they are cooking and avoid cooking when they are drowsy. Also, timers should be set when people are cooking to avoid cooking fires.

Magnus also noted a cooking hazard that recently has become prevalent in the community.

“One thing that we’re seeing arise lately are people getting burned by wearing loose clothing over the stove while they are cooking,” Magnus said.

He noted that loose clothing, such as shawls, will quickly start on fire when they come into contact with gas or electric burners and that can lead to burn injuries.

For more information or questions about burn injuries, call Magnus at 262-635-7921 or visit www.ameriburn.org.

