'Keep an eye on the sky:' Tornado Watch in effect for Racine County through 8 p.m.
'Keep an eye on the sky:' Tornado Watch in effect for Racine County through 8 p.m.

RACINE COUNTY — Despite the blue skies and sunshine on Saturday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar said Racine County residents should, "be aware to keep an eye to the sky."

Racine County is on the eastern edge of a tornado watch effective through 8 p.m. on Saturday. The storm is moving up through western Iowa and eastern Illinois. Collar said the tornado risk is greater to the west toward Walworth County but due to the lake effect, he believes the system will weaken as it moves east.

He said the most severe threat to the county should be around 5 p.m., "if activity holds.

Racine County should anticipate rain and thunderstorms around that time. How severe and how much rain, Collar said it was difficult to say.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring

