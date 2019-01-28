MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he won't represent Gov. Tony Evers in a lawsuit over a lame-duck legislative session that weakened their powers.
That means that both Evers and Republicans who wrote the laws will be using private attorneys in the legal fight.
Kaul told Evers on Jan. 18 he would not represent him because one of the law's being challenged reduced power of Kaul's Department of Justice, according to media reports. Kaul says because the department has a "substantial interest" in the case, it would be a conflict of interest to represent Evers, who is named as a defendant.
Evers last week chose to be represented by the Madison law firm of Pines Bach at a cost of $275 per hour, up to $50,000.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Disability Rights Wisconsin and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities filed the lawsuit arguing the lame-duck laws were improperly passed.
This was not a lame duck session! Why don`t these idiot groups understand that. If the Republicans were losing there power in and the Democrats were taking over it would be a lame duck session. The only thing that changed was that Idiot Evers who has no idea on what he is doing is now the Governor. The Republicans are still in power in Wisconsin. This is just another thing for the Dummycrats to cry about.
