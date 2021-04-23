Katie's Cause: Wind Lake woman surrounded by support while battling breast cancer

TOWN OF NORWAY — Gina Brown keeps a calendar where she has meticulously recorded upcoming doctor appointments and other milestones in an ongoing fight with cancer.
But none of the appointments are for her.
Brown has joined others in the Wind Lake area in rallying around Katie Swan, her best friend, who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer.
Since Swan's diagnosis in February, her battle to overcome breast cancer has brought together friends, neighbors and others who know the 35-year-old mother and business owner.
A benefit is scheduled May 1 at Sportsman's Pub & Grub, 25313 W. Loomis Road, a tavern owned by Swan's father.
Swan, who owns Salon Grace, a hairstyling business in nearby Rochester, is welcoming the community attention as both a source of positive energy for herself, and as an opportunity to promote breast cancer awareness.
Katie's Cause has become the rallying cry for an ongoing effort to help Swan and her family through this crisis. Along the way, Swan is embracing her own personal cause of teaching other women about the type of cancer that has stricken her.
"It's something that I didn't even know existed," Swan said. "And a lot of people don't."
Dedicated to her friend
Brown, a nurse who has known Swan since childhood, has dedicated herself to standing by her friend throughout the ongoing cancer treatment and recovery. Brown uses a calendar to keep track of how her friend is progressing.
She launched a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $16,000 in donations.
Seeing so many others in the community get behind Katie's Cause has been impressive, Brown said.
"It's just kind of spread like wildfire," she said.
Swan, who is married and has a 5-year-old son, contacted her doctor in December after finding a lump during a breast self-examination. Doctors initially offered encouragement, because of Swan's young age and because she had no family history of cancer.
But then came the diagnosis that she had "Triple Negative" breast cancer, which is rare but tends to show up in young women. It occurs in 10 to 20 percent of all breast cancers. In her case, the cancer was still in Stage 3, meaning that it was still treatable, with a good chance of survival.
For Swan, hearing that she had cancer was a shock that made her wonder about the future.
"It scares you so much," she said.
Muskego High graduate
Swan grew up in the Wind Lake area of Norway, graduated from nearby Muskego High School and lives in Muskego.
Along with her husband of nine years, Josh Swan, she has rearranged her daily routine to brace for the fight that lay ahead.
Among other things, the couple has postponed a trip to Disney World with their son, Witten. Swan also has reduced the operating hours of Salon Grace, which she opened 11 years ago after graduating from beauty school.
Those around her are stepping forward to offer assistance so that Swan can stay focused on the only task that really matters — beating cancer.
"I don't want her to worry about anything except for her health," said her father, Chris Kosciesza.
Swan is one month into a five-month regimen of chemotherapy. After that comes surgery, daily radiation treatments for six weeks, and then another surgery.
Looking ahead, Swan hopes that by the summer of 2022, her treatment will be complete, and she and her family can return to their previous lifestyle — including a rescheduled trip to Disney World.
"We're very lucky," she said. "We have a wonderful life."
May 1 benefit
To help the family manage medical bills and other issues, the Saturday, May 1 benefit will include a silent auction of gifts and prizes that have been donated by area businesses and groups. The benefit is scheduled to start at noon and continue all day at Sportsman's Pub & Grub.
Kosciesza, who owns the tavern with his brother, Tom Kosciesza, said dozens of items have been donated, many from people showing up at the tavern unannounced to offer whatever they can.
"I get goosebumps every time somebody walks in the bar with another donation," Kosciesza said.
Katie's Cause even has its own flavor of popcorn from a kettle corn business.
Mark Knudsen, owner of Pop's MarketPlace in Muskego, makes a pink-colored kettle corn, using the color associated with breast cancer awareness. Knudsen is donating to Swan all proceeds from sales of the special kettle corn, and also donating more of the kettle corn for the May 1 benefit.
Knudsen, who attended high school with Swan, said he was shaken to learn that someone so young is facing a health crisis.
"All of a sudden, something like that just hits," he said. "That's a tough thing to see."
Swan said she is determined to use her situation as a way of warning other young women about "Triple Negative" breast cancer.
At a time when so many of her friends are getting married, having children and enjoying life in their 30s, she said, she is the first in the group to experience a serious health issue.
For her, Katie's Cause is all about reminding women that in addition to caring for their families and succeeding in their careers, they must take time to maintain their own health.
"I want to scare women, but in a good way," she said. "You still have to take care of yourself."