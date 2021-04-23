Katie's Cause: Wind Lake woman surrounded by support while battling breast cancer

Dedicated to her friend

Brown, a nurse who has known Swan since childhood, has dedicated herself to standing by her friend throughout the ongoing cancer treatment and recovery. Brown uses a calendar to keep track of how her friend is progressing.

She launched a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $16,000 in donations.

Seeing so many others in the community get behind Katie's Cause has been impressive, Brown said.

"It's just kind of spread like wildfire," she said.

Swan, who is married and has a 5-year-old son, contacted her doctor in December after finding a lump during a breast self-examination. Doctors initially offered encouragement, because of Swan's young age and because she had no family history of cancer.

But then came the diagnosis that she had "Triple Negative" breast cancer, which is rare but tends to show up in young women. It occurs in 10 to 20 percent of all breast cancers. In her case, the cancer was still in Stage 3, meaning that it was still treatable, with a good chance of survival.