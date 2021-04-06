Kathy Kasper appointed Caledonia village administrator

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Condolences,” Trustee Lee Wishau said, also jokingly.

Kasper has been a resident of a Caledonia for more than 18 years and a resident of the area her entire life, she said. Being an administrator for a municipality has always held her interest throughout her 20-plus years in public service.

“I feel that my variety of government experience fits nicely with this position and will enable me to be a rapid value add to the village,” Kasper said in a statement.

The current board and Christensen have started many development projects, which she said she hopes to “shepherd to a successful conclusion and continue positive development in the village.”

Kasper will be working with Christensen in the coming months as much as she can, she said, trying to “absorb all the village knowledge that he holds and attempt to channel his innate charisma.”

Her current position in finance causes her to interact daily with all departments and employees at all levels within the village, she said, and she feels she will be able to hit the ground running as administrator.