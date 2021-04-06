Kathy Kasper appointed Caledonia village administrator

CALEDONIA — After considering retirement in late 2018 before changing his mind and staying on for another two years, Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen’s retirement is now set for this summer.
Last August, he told The Journal Times he was ready to retire sometime in 2021.
That date is now set for June 11 and the village has selected a replacement.
Kathy Kasper, current village finance director and treasurer, has been appointed the new village administrator. Kasper will take over Christensen’s position on June 12. The appointment was made official at Monday’s Village Board meeting.
The motion to approve an employment contract between Kasper and the village came from Trustee Fran Martin and was seconded by Trustee Tom Weatherston.
“Any discussion or questions?” asked Village President Jim Dobbs. “Somebody should make a big deal out of it.”
There were no questions or discussion but there was a lot of laughter, especially after the idea of a roll-call vote was brought up. The motion carried with a unanimous vote.
“You’ve been drafted,” Dobbs said, jokingly. “Congratulations.”
“Condolences,” Trustee Lee Wishau said, also jokingly.
Kasper has been a resident of a Caledonia for more than 18 years and a resident of the area her entire life, she said. Being an administrator for a municipality has always held her interest throughout her 20-plus years in public service.
“I feel that my variety of government experience fits nicely with this position and will enable me to be a rapid value add to the village,” Kasper said in a statement.
The current board and Christensen have started many development projects, which she said she hopes to “shepherd to a successful conclusion and continue positive development in the village.”
Kasper will be working with Christensen in the coming months as much as she can, she said, trying to “absorb all the village knowledge that he holds and attempt to channel his innate charisma.”
Her current position in finance causes her to interact daily with all departments and employees at all levels within the village, she said, and she feels she will be able to hit the ground running as administrator.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the outstanding management team and employees of the village,” Kasper said in a statement. “I wish Tom much happiness in his retirement and wish him and his wife, Sue, safe travels on their camping adventures. Also hoping he stays in cellphone range!”