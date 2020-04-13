Karofsky wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, unseats Kelly

Outside liberal and conservative groups spent a record amount trying to sway voters ahead of a most unusual election that saw record-high absentee ballots submitted and long lines at the polls due to consolidation caused by a shortage of workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Municipal clerks across the started counting ballots from the April 7 election at 4 p.m. Monday, six days after the election, in an unprecedented timetable that resulted from the court fight over whether to hold the election.

The race between Kelly and Karofsky, a Dane County circuit judge, was nonpartisan in name only. In a marker of the stakes, the race drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who endorsed Kelly and tweeted his support.

Since conservatives have held a majority on the state Supreme Court, the Republican-dominated Legislature has been able to enact laws that enhanced the GOP’s position, including a voter ID requirement and limits on labor unions, despite legal challenges from Democrats.

Redistricting — the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional and legislative districts that has huge implications for political power — is widely expected to be the next big fight before the court.