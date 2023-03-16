RACINE — A longstanding Mount Pleasant karate studio is making it's way to West Racine.

Black Belt Karate Studio is moving from 5630 Washington Ave. to a bigger location at 3219 Washington Ave.

The change of locations also will bring a name change. The studio will be rechristened Championship Martial Arts.

The name change reflects the business' sister locations: Championship Martial Arts of Oak Creek and Championship Martial Arts of Kenosha

The new site was previously the home of Johnson Home Furnishings and Nelson's Dime Store.

"We’re excited to move to our new location in West Racine. With our new larger facility, we’re able to offer more opportunities for our members as well as more of our free community programs, such as our Stranger Danger Courses & Bully Prevention Workshops," Kurt Klingenmeyer, owner of Championship Martial Arts, wrote in a statement. "With locations in Racine, Kenosha & Oak Creek, our martial arts schools currently teach over 500 students and employ nine full time employees. We are excited to make the West Racine community home to our flagship school."

The new site features two martial arts floors, giving the studio more room for classes.

The space also will allow for a parents waiting room, pro shop and office space to act as a headquarters for all three locations.

All members who were taking classes at the previous location have been notified about the move and have been scheduled for classes at the new studio.